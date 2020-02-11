‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, January 10: Sally Shattered By Terminal Diagnosis

Sally wants to live out her final days on her own terms.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, February 10 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) receiving her test results. Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) asked Sally if she needed a moment to collect herself and if she wanted Katie Logan (Heather Tom) to leave the room so that she could hear the news in private. Sally elected to have Katie with her for the results, per Soap Central.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw the action from outside the room and could not hear what the doctor said. Sally started crying as the doctor talked while Katie comforted her.

Back in the room, Dr. Escobar advised Sally that she would need to expand her support system and accept her fate. Sally didn’t want anyone else to know. Katie asked the doctor if Sally’s diagnosis was final and if there were no other treatment plans, trials, or studies available for Sally’s case. The physician said that while Sally was free to get a second opinion, there were no other alternatives for the redhead. This particular hospital could only make her more comfortable through medication and buy her some more time. It seems as if Sally is terminally ill.

After the doctor left, Katie told Sally that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) could have a specialist flown in, but Sally refused. Katie knew what it was like to try and face death by yourself and did not advise it. She wanted Sally to tell her loved ones, or at the very least let Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) know. Sally wanted to handle it alone and didn’t want Wyatt’s sympathy or pity. She said that she loved him too much to put him through that.

Sally wanted to live her life on her terms. Although Katie pleaded with her to fight the illness, Sally preferred to control her own destiny. Katie then pledged to be by Sally’s side no matter what.

The soap opera also featured Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) who were excited that their kids were back together. They excitedly talked about weddings and babies until Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) arrived. She told them that Sally seemed rather down. Quinn felt that Sally should just get over it so that Flo and Wyatt could get married. Flo wasn’t so sure. After Flo left, Quinn and Wyatt daydreamed about their future grandchildren.

At Spencer Publications, Wyatt turned to his father. Both admitted that they had caused Sally pain in the past. Wyatt said that he wanted to take things slow with Flo out of respect for Sally. Bill thought that Quinn had raised Wyatt to be a fine young man who put others’ needs above his own. Wyatt opined that Sally was a survivor.

Later, Flo and Wyatt were spending some time together. Flo hated that their happiness was at Sally’s expense. She encouraged Wyatt to take some time to figure things out with Sally. After all, they had their whole future together.