Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In A Sexy Pink Strapless Gown

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio thrilled her 10.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling quadruple Instagram update that showcased a stunning pink look she wore to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

For the occasion, Alessandra wore a gown by Giorgio Armani, and she tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption. The Brazilian bombshell also tagged several members of her glam squad who were responsible for crafting her stunning look, as well as Armani Beauty and jeweller Lorraine Schwartz.

In a previous post on her Instagram page, Alessandra shared a snap that showcased the whole gown, which had a simple column silhouette that draped over her curves and went all the way to the ground. In her most recent Instagram update, Alessandra showed off some of the details in the gown with closer shots. The first snap showed off the bodice of the dress, which had a strapless sweetheart neckline that accentuated Alessandra’s cleavage.

The dress was crafted from a silky material that managed to still be structured, with small seamed details going down the bodice and around her hips to showcase her physique. She allowed the bold cut and color of the dress to make the major style statement and kept her jewelry simple, adding a sparkling choker necklace and nothing more.

The dress also featured a black fabric detail cascading out the back for a little added drama, though it wasn’t too easily visible in her latest update.

Alessandra styled her brunette locks in romantic waves with an old Hollywood vibe and she gazed off into the distance in the first snap. Her sculpted shoulders and bronzed skin looked amazing in the revealing, brightly-colored dress.

In the following three slides in the Instagram update, Alessandra gave her fans a better view of her beauty look. The stunner opted for neutral tones, including a subtle pink gloss to draw attention to her lips. She continued the old Hollywood vibe with her eye makeup, which featured a subtle cat eye. A dusting of blush brought a natural flush to her cheeks, and she looked stunning in the red carpet look.

Alessandra’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning look, and the post received over 160,800 likes within just eight hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the update.

One fan called Alessandra “one of the most beautiful women on the planet.”

“Gorgeous,” another added.

“Absolutely stunning,” one said.

Alessandra has been treating her Instagram followers to plenty of red carpet looks lately, including one from just a few days ago. As The Inquisitr reported, the Brazilian beauty wore a figure-hugging black dress with cut-out details to another event recently. She shared a sexy post with her followers that showed off that look, which also had a simple column silhouette that emphasized her slim physique and height.