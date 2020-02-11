Carrie Underwood’s Husband & Son Cuddle Up In Adorable Photo

Mike Fisher and his 4-year-old son hit the ski slopes together.

Carrie Underwood‘s husband Mike Fisher and their 4-year-old son Isaiah cuddled up to stay nice and warm in an adorable new photo shared to social media over the weekend. The country superstar treated her 9.3 million Instagram followers to a glimpse at her sweet family on February 9 as she shared a snap of the twosome skiing together during a snowstorm.

The very cute photo showed Mike bending down as he put his arms around his firstborn when they hit the very snowy slopes together. The twosome were completely surrounded by the white stuff as even more fell on them from the sky. Both appeared to be strapped in tight with skis on both feet while they posed for the camera together.

The father/son duo – who recently made an appearance at a hockey game in Canada together – were all wrapped up to keep warm. Little Isaiah rocked a green and blue jacket with green pants as he bundled up warm and also kept things safe with an orange crash helmet on his head and a pair of blue goggles on his eyes.

As for Mike, he went for all out khaki in his dark green ensemble with a gray helmet and reflective goggles.

The two both flashed big smiles for the camera, while Carrie sweetly referred to her boys as her “ski bums” in the caption alongside three emoji – a smiley face with hearts all over it, a kissing face, and a heart eye face.

Carrie – who also shares 1-year-old son Jacob with retired professional hockey player Mike – didn’t reveal exactly where her boys were or if she joined them on their ski trip, though fans clearly loved getting a look at the father/son duo.

Many of the “Drinking Alone” singer’s millions of followers shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Lookin good….you scored Carrie!” one fan commented after seeing the half family photo.

“Looks like your boys are having a blast on a snow day,” a second comment read.

“Looks like they’re having a great time,” another wrote.

The cute snap has received more than 175,000 likes since Carrie posted it to her account.

The latest look at little Isaiah hitting the slopes came mere days after Mike shared his own look at his eldest son following in his icy footsteps on social media.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, the former ice hockey player took to Instagram Stories to post a very cute photo of Isaiah doing some ice fishing. In the caption, the Canadian athlete shared how proud he was to see the youngster’s passion for the cold weather is just like his.