Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Rocks Impossibly Tiny Thong And Ditches Top While Lying In Bed

Rosanna Arkle has never been afraid to show some skin on social media and she did just that in a steamy new Instagram post that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The blond bombshell took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the eye-popping new photo, which was an instant hit with her 5.1 million followers. In the image, the 31-year-old was seen laying chest-down across a plush white bed as sunlight spilled into the room through a window outside of the frame. A beautiful arrangement of red roses was placed right next to her head, which she turned toward the camera to gaze at with a sultry stare.

Rosanna looked smoking hot as she posed for the snap in nothing more than a minuscule thong from Tweak that left very little to the imagination. In the caption of her post, she informed her fans of the exciting news that the brand was hosting a special sale for Valentine’s Day. Shoppers could enjoy 20 percent off of their entire purchase with the use of a special code from the model, which she also shared in the caption.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the Instagram hottie, who looked absolutely incredible in the barely-there G-string that left her pert derriere exposed in its entirety. Its thin waistband was pulled high up on Rosanna’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. She took her look to the next level by opting to go topless, giving fans an eyeful of cleavage as well.

Rosanna completed her barely-there ensemble with a pair of stud earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down and spilled messily around her face as she lounged atop the bed. As for her glam, the stunner sported a full face of makeup that included a nude lip, dusting of red blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to the social media sensation’s feed was an instant hit with her many fans. Within just 15 hours of having been posted to her feed, said share had earned more than 46,000 likes. Hundreds flocked to the comments section with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Omg you’re so unreal, so stunning,” one person wrote.

Another called Rosanna a “goddess.”

“You are a masterpiece of pure beauty,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Rosanna has shown some skin on social media. Another recent addition on her page saw her flaunting her killer curves in a cheeky one-piece swimsuit while lounging by the pool. This look also proved popular with her fans, who have awarded the post nearly 79,000 likes.