Pregnant Ciara Stuns Fans In Sheer Glittery Bodysuit When Posing With Her Husband, Russell Wilson

Ciara is currently pregnant with her husband Russell Wilson and is enjoying showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

In her most recent upload, the “One, Two, Step” hitmaker wore a sparkly sheer bodysuit which displayed how big her bump was. Ciara wrapped herself up in a sheer one-shouldered gown that matched the strapless item of clothing underneath. The garment fell to the floor and shimmered in the light. She paired the ensemble with heels and sported her curly hair up.

She posed with Wilson in the images who looked smart in a black-and-white tux suit. His blazer jacket appeared to have a light pattern on it and accessorized the item of clothing with a broach.

In a series of photos shared, the couple looks very happy in love.

In the first shot, they posed in the middle of the road. Ciara and Wilson both linked hands while Ciara held onto her baby bump with the other.

In the second, they were captured sharing a kiss by a big black car. Wilson held onto his wife and leaned in to show his love for her. Ciara appeared to be smiling while her outfit glowed in the dark light.

In the third and final slide, they were captured in the middle of the road again, holding hands while stood more apart from each other. They both looked at the camera lens with a strong expression and reminded us why they are one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples.

Ciara left her post without any caption but that didn’t seem to bother her 24.5 million followers.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 653,000 likes and over 5,700 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“How is your gorgeous body better than mines and I don’t have any children?… Gotta get my life together,” one user wrote.

“Y’all look good and you are beautiful,” another shared, adding multiple flames and eye-heart face emoji.

“You look like a queen and king movie,” a third fan remarked.

“You guys are absolutely Goals!!! Ugh, Congratulations CiCi.. you carry your little babies oh so well. I’m so proud of your growth I can see your happiness within the smile you give us. We love you baddie,” a fourth admirer commented.

Since announcing her pregnancy with her third child, the “Body Party” songstress has been keeping fans up to date via social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a curve-hugging black dress with a turtle neck which looked incredible on the star. The gown had a thigh-high slit and looked like a million bucks on the “Goodies” chart-topper. Ciara’s baby bump was on full show and fans loved it.