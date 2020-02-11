Candice Swanepoel Lies On Her Back In A High-Cut Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret Angel got on her back and showed off her long legs in a sizzling new photo.

Candice Swanepoel put her flawless figure on display once again in a sizzling new photo posted to Instagram by the official account of her swimwear line, Tropic of C. The beauty wowed in the gorgeous shot shared online on February 9 as she did a little sunbathing in a stripy look from her popular line of skimpy swimsuits and bikinis.

The new photo showed the beauty – who’s served as one of Victoria’s Secret‘s most recognizable Angels for the past decade – as she did some sunbathing. She laid down on her back at the edge of a circular deck by a river and next to a set of metal steps that led down to the body of water.

The blond beauty put her fit and toned body on show for the shoot as she stripped down.

Candice was flat on her back with her head turned away from the camera to look at the water next to her and had both of her hands placed behind her head.

She had her right leg bent and her left leg dangling down with her foot in the water next to her. The world-famous lingerie model showed off just enough skin with her long, tanned legs looking extra-long thanks to the swimsuit’s high-cut design that stretched almost all the way up to her waist.

As for her fun swimsuit look, Candice sizzled in the skintight number which was made up of yellow, black, and green horizontal stripes that stretched across her torso. The look perfectly showcased her model curves while she slightly arched her back for the camera.

Tropic of C confirmed in the caption that the beauty, who founded the swimwear brand back in 2018, rocked the dune one-piece.

Candice wore it in the rasta gold print, which was inspired by Jamaica. The beauty recently vacationed with her close friend and former Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes in the country, with the twosome sharing a number of bikini photos to social media.

Fans heaped praise on the mother of two in the comments section of the new swimsuit upload.

“Soak up the sun my love,” one Instagram user commented with a kissing lips emoji.

A second person called Candice a “Goddess” with a fire and a crown emoji.

Another commented in Spanish, “Perfecta.”

Candice regularly slips into bikinis and swimsuits from her line with photos of the beauty in her pretty skimpy pieces often being posted to social media to promote the brand.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the South African supermodel recently showed off a two-piece and her passion for helping the environment when she modeled a stylish Tropic of C bikini that was made from recycled plastic bottles.