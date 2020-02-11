Kelly Ripa Shares Man Crush Monday Pic Of Hubby Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa shared a smoking hot Man Crush Monday photo of handsome hubby Mark Consuelos to Instagram, posting the pic just one day after the couple attended the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Mark is seen in the image wearing an immaculately tailored black tuxedo with a formfitting white shirt. The formalwear is fitted to Mark’s muscular body, showing off the shape that is prominently displayed during some seriously sexy scenes the actor plays as Riverdale‘s Hiram Lodge.

Mark’s tuxedo is all about the details, including how long the cuffs of a shirt should be worn at a formal event. It appears that the actor adheres to the rule of thumb that 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch of a shirt cuff should be seen where the sleeves of a man’s jacket end.

The father of three children; Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, wore his wedding ring and a gorgeous watch on his left wrist, the only jewelry that can be seen in the pic.

It is unclear of the style and brand of the timepiece from the image Kelly shared with her 2.7 million followers.

Mark and Kelly walked the red carpet prior to the ceremony. Kelly would later speak with Oscar winners for a taped segment that aired the day after the awards on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The show hosted a live episode from the Dolby Theater stage hours after the close of the Oscars. The theater housed 3,400 fans who entered a lottery to attend the annual event.

Fans appeared to agree with Kelly that her husband was smoking hot and let their feelings be known in the comments section of the post.

“Good Lord, he’s hot. Bless you, Kelly,” said one fan and follower of the daytime talk show host of her handsome husband of almost 24 years.

“You guys deserve an Oscar for being the cutest couple,” noted a second social media user who applauded the couple’s open appreciation of one another.

“What a kind, handsome and talented arm candy you have there. Lol,” remarked a third fan.

Mark was seen in the pic Kelly shared standing alone on a circle adorned with the Vanity Fair logo for photographers at the magazine’s annual after Oscars bash.

The luxe event is where winners from the awards show make a stop to share their good fortune with other celebrities, who let their hair down and party after hours of anticipation for Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

It is also a place where those who were not directly invited to the awards show could gather, watch the show and enjoy a luxurious meal reported Vanity Fair.