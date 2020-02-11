Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Goes Topless In The Ocean

Instagram sensation and Bang Energy model Natalia Garibotto left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post during a sunny day at the beach. In a sultry new photo on her feed, the hottie went completely topless, much to the delight of her fans.

For the brand new photo, the stunner struck a pose in the middle of a gorgeous blue body of water. Natalia did not specifically tag her location, but she appeared to be somewhere tropical. The Miami-based model was photographed from the waist up, going totally topless and leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. She put both hands over her chest, covering her modesty but still offering generous views of her voluptuous cleavage.

The model’s taut stomach was also on full display in the snap, as she accessorized the look with two silver necklaces that dipped low into her chest, as well as a pair of big hoop earrings, a watch, a bangle, and several rings. Natalia appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the shoot that included darkened brows, thick mascara, and a hint of pink blush. She wore her long, blond locks wet and slicked back out of her face.

In the caption, Natalia asked her 1.9 million followers about their “best pick up lines,” and most of them gave her answers.

The latest upload has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned the beauty plenty of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 100,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 comments. Some of her fellow influencers and fans took to the photo to let the model know they are huge fans while countless others raved about her ample assets. A few more had no words and simply flooded the comments section with either a flame of a red heart emoji.

“Is your body from McDonald’s? Cause I’m lovin’ it!” a fellow influencer commented.

“I would marry your brother just to get into your family,” another fan wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?” a third social media user chimed in.

“You’re like the pickle in my burger i want to take you out,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the model posted another topless look. In the image, she left little to the imagination while clad in nothing but a pair of gray Calvin Klein undies, offering generous views of her pert derriere as well as her toned backside. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 89,000 likes.