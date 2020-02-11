Jessica Simpson Stuns In Belted Fendi Trench Coat As She Continues To Makes The ‘Open Book’ Tour Rounds

The fashion designer is showing off her stylish looks while on the road.

Jessica Simpson continues to wow her fans while on her press tour. The 39-year-old singer and fashion designer posted to Instagram to share her latest look — a stylish Fendi trench coat — as she does press to promote her memoir Open Book.

In the new photo, Jessica poses in a hallway wearing a flattering belted Fendi trench and carrying a matching buffalo plaid and striped tote. A black turtleneck dress and black boots can be seen underneath the star’s high-end coat as she stands with her hand on her hip. Jessica’s long blonde hair is worn down and she is wearing oversized sunglasses in the pic.

The shopping site Farfetch reveals that the Fendi Belted Zucca trench coat Jessica is wearing retails for a whopping $3,980.

In the caption to the post, Jessica described her latest Open Book look as “windswept.”

The photo received more than 62,000 likes in a matter of hours. It’s no surprise that fans swept the comments section to post reaction to the mom of three’s sleek style as she continues to show off her 100-pound weight loss following the birth of her baby, Birdie Mae, last year.

“Okayyy #fendi girlll,” wrote one commenter.

“You better work it Jessica,” another wrote.

“You are killing it with your looks!” a third fan wrote.

“Clone this woman,” another wrote of Jessica.

While Jessica is known for her love for leopard and other animal print styles, fans know she also has a thing for Fendi. In 2018, the stylish star was spotted at JFK Airport In New York City wearing $690 Fendi sheepskin and leather slides, as seen in pics posted by The Daily Mail.

That same year, Jessica also took to Instagram to post a pic of gray and black plaid Fendi boots. The designer captioned the photo by writing that she was “obsessed” with the boots and she even added her signature #ShoeCrushSaturday hashtag to the photo.

Over the past week, Jessica has wowed her fans with a dazzling array of looks as she hits the road and the talk show circuit to do press for her book. Last week, the former MTV star stunned in an all-pink ensemble that channeled Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods. Jessica has also posted photos that show her wearing a red snakeskin dress and stylish pantsuits as she hit multiple stops to talk about Open Book.

Based on fan reaction, the Fendi trench could go down as one of Jessica’s best looks yet.