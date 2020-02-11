Saweetie Rocks Corset-Style Top, Lace-Up Skirt & Netted Veil During New York Fashion Week

Saweetie has been attending a number of fashion shows for New York Fashion Week and has continued to slay with her outfit choices.

The “My Type” hitmaker looked like a million bucks in a corset-style top with no straps. The low-cut garment displayed her decolletage and her golden skin. The white number had little silver detailing all over it and appeared to have a floral pattern.

Saweetie paired the ensemble with a sparkly silver skirt that fell past her knees. The item of clothing was laced up on both sides in white. The “Icy Grl” songstress accessorized herself with a white hat and sheer netted veil that went across her face. She opted for small dangling earrings and long, pointy acrylic nails. She held a small rectangular white clutch purse and left her chest bare with no necklaces for the occasion.

On Instagram, Saweetie shared a bunch of photos from her evening which showcased the outfit very well.

In the first shot, Saweetie is standing in front of a gray backdrop. The “Up Now” entertainer was captured looking to her left while raising one of her hands slightly. She clutched onto her mini purse with the other and shimmered in the light.

In the next slide, she was photographed signing an autograph for a lucky fan. Saweetie was seen smiling in the shot while interacting with a loyal supporter.

In the third and final frame, she was pictured from head-to-toe in an unfocused image. She appeared to be walking down a hallway in the same outfit she rocked at the fashion show.

Saweetie credited designer The Blonds in the photo as they helped her look glammed-up for the event.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 175,000 likes and over 890 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“YOU SHUT SH*T DOWN EVERY SINGLE TIME!!!!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“How do you manage to kill it in every photo..” another shared.

“You slayed the entire week,” a third fan remarked, adding the flame emoji.

“Omg, I love this look. Beautiful and classy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Over the weekend, Saweetie also attended Brandon Maxwell’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week and looked incredible in a dark blue dress with long sleeves. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the low-cut garment had a thigh-high slit and was paired with black heels. The rapper pulled her dark hair up in a ponytail and rocked long white acrylic nails and a glossy lip.