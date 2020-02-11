Bethenny Frankel, 49, Sizzles In A Skintight Red Swimsuit In St. Barts

Bethenny Frankel proved once again that age is nothing but a number as she slipped into a seriously sexy skintight swimsuit in a stunning new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The red-hot shot showed the 49-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star as she soaked up the sun during a vacation to the tropical Caribbean island of St. Barts with her flawless figure on full show for the camera.
Posted on February 10, the sizzling photo showed the beauty channeling her inner Baywatch while she posed on a balcony with the stunning crystal-clear blue ocean water behind her.
Bethenny showed off all her clear hard work in the gym as she struck a pose and proudly flashed a whole lot of skin as she sizzled in a fire engine red one-piece.
The businesswoman’s swimwear look featured a plunging neckline that revealed her decolletage and thin red straps that stretched over both of her shoulders.
The fun and bold swimsuit was also pretty high-cut at the bottom to make her tanned and toned legs look extra long.
Bethenny looked years younger than her actual age and adopted a pretty fierce pose as she modeled the firey look. She stood with both of her defined arms stretched out behind her with her hands resting on the top of the wooden baluster.
The former reality star – who waved bye bye to RHONY last year after appearing intermittently on the show since it first began in 2008 – set off the all-red look with a glamorous gold necklace draped around her neck and gold bracelets on both wrists.
She had her brunette hair down as it flowed in the wind and kept her eyes covered with a pair of thick-framed sunglasses on her eyes.
The swimsuit snap was actually one of two photos included in the new upload. The second showed Bethenny as she hit the beach in a flowy pink cover-up while she flashed a big smile for the camera with a light fedora on her head.
View this post on Instagram
2019 was a year of transition, balance, settling and exhaling. . I needed to take a minute to settle, to process and to find some balance…after so much turmoil…divorce, death, departure…it’s really important to find that quiet centered place within one’s self to reflect on what is really important…and it constantly evolves. . You have been such an incredible sounding board, support system, cheerleader and truth teller and I am forever grateful that you accept me for who I am. And quite frankly, professionally, I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am without you. I give it back to you. No resolutions. No grand gestures, no dramatic statements or unrealistic filters pretending to be something. . We are here. We are present. We are evolving and we are starting a New Year with the intention of continuing to be better and stronger each day. . Happy New Year! No matter where you are in your process, find the quiet to embrace this time and not feel low if your life isn’t wrapped in a perfect Tiffany bow in this moment. Breathe and exhale. ❤️????????????❌⭕️????✨????
In the caption, the star revealed that she was spending some time at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa in St. Barts. She also added a number of different hashtags to her post, including #WarmerWeather, #BeachDays, and #LifeIsABeach.
The upload has received more than 31,000 likes in the first 12 hours since Bethenny posted it as well as plenty of comments from impressed fans.
“Totes Baywatch moment,” one fan commented with a fire and a thumbs up emoji.
View this post on Instagram
A good workout is one that fits seamlessly into a busy schedule. I love yoga, walking, skating and snowboarding but recently started @pvolve streaming at home and on the go. I choose workouts that make my body feel good and that I actually enjoy. @pvolve offers high-intensity, low-impact, resistance-based workouts that are attainable and accessible. It’s so good that even @biggysmallz wants to get in on the action. Use code FRANKEL15 for 15% off equipment. ????❤️ #PvolvePartner PS. I have a thick strap around my leg!!!
“Love the red bathing suit who makes it? Stunning,” another person asked.
A third comment read, “You look sooo good.”
The latest look at Bethenny showing off her flawless body in paradise comes mere weeks after she treated her 2.1 million followers to a look at her doing a headstand on a paddleboard while rocking a skimpy bikini.