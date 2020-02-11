Bethenny Frankel, 49, Sizzles In A Skintight Red Swimsuit In St. Barts

Bethenny channeled her inner 'Baywatch' at the beach.

Bethenny Frankel proved once again that age is nothing but a number as she slipped into a seriously sexy skintight swimsuit in a stunning new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The red-hot shot showed the 49-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star as she soaked up the sun during a vacation to the tropical Caribbean island of St. Barts with her flawless figure on full show for the camera.

Posted on February 10, the sizzling photo showed the beauty channeling her inner Baywatch while she posed on a balcony with the stunning crystal-clear blue ocean water behind her.

Bethenny showed off all her clear hard work in the gym as she struck a pose and proudly flashed a whole lot of skin as she sizzled in a fire engine red one-piece.

The businesswoman’s swimwear look featured a plunging neckline that revealed her decolletage and thin red straps that stretched over both of her shoulders.

The fun and bold swimsuit was also pretty high-cut at the bottom to make her tanned and toned legs look extra long.

Bethenny looked years younger than her actual age and adopted a pretty fierce pose as she modeled the firey look. She stood with both of her defined arms stretched out behind her with her hands resting on the top of the wooden baluster.

The former reality star – who waved bye bye to RHONY last year after appearing intermittently on the show since it first began in 2008 – set off the all-red look with a glamorous gold necklace draped around her neck and gold bracelets on both wrists.

She had her brunette hair down as it flowed in the wind and kept her eyes covered with a pair of thick-framed sunglasses on her eyes.

The swimsuit snap was actually one of two photos included in the new upload. The second showed Bethenny as she hit the beach in a flowy pink cover-up while she flashed a big smile for the camera with a light fedora on her head.

In the caption, the star revealed that she was spending some time at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa in St. Barts. She also added a number of different hashtags to her post, including #WarmerWeather, #BeachDays, and #LifeIsABeach.

The upload has received more than 31,000 likes in the first 12 hours since Bethenny posted it as well as plenty of comments from impressed fans.

“Totes Baywatch moment,” one fan commented with a fire and a thumbs up emoji.

“Love the red bathing suit who makes it? Stunning,” another person asked.

A third comment read, “You look sooo good.”

The latest look at Bethenny showing off her flawless body in paradise comes mere weeks after she treated her 2.1 million followers to a look at her doing a headstand on a paddleboard while rocking a skimpy bikini.