Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil is soaking wet and sizzling in a new Instagram pic. The auburn-haired stunner posted the image to her social media account in response to the wet weather some parts of the United States have experienced over the past week.

The model is seen in the pic standing topless and covering the most intimate parts of her body with her hands. Haley is looking directly at the camera in the sultry photo.

Standing in what appears to be a shower, the rain-soaked, marble-tiled backsplash makes for a moody background. The image showcases the young woman, who shot to fame as a popular model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Haley appears to be without makeup in the image. Her arms are crossed in front of her chest with her right fingers lightly touching her left shoulder. Her auburn hair is wet and flattened to her head, cascading down her back.

The model’s face and arms are soaking wet, with water running down her right arms that can clearly be seen in the photo. She has droplets of water running off of her face and down her chin, where tiny drips are visible.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the photo is Haley’s expressive eyes, one of her most striking features. She knows how to use her eyes to allow the viewer into the shot, the sign of a model with experience in the industry.

Haley shared the image to reveal her feelings about the weather over the past week. While it does not say where she is located at the time she posted the pics, the model did reveal that she was taking precautions against the wet and damp weather.

The model has been attending industry events for fashion week in New York City where the rain has been steady for days, so it is likely she is referring to that weather pattern in her post.

In the caption, she shared that she was bundled up against the damp and chill a body feels when the weather is continually wet.

Haley uses the social media site as both a way to promote her work and to allow her fans an inner look at her tongue-in-cheek take on the modeling world.

Fans loved the photo and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the dynamic image.

“You look fantastic, exciting and innocent at the same time,” said one fan, followed by a thumbs up, heart and high-five emoji.

“Serious Fast Time at Ridgemont High vibes,” stated a second admirer, who recalled an iconic moment in the 1982 film where a wet Phoebe Cates attempted to seduce her friend’s brother played by Judge Reinhold in a fantasy sequence.

“Breathtaking and stunning,” remarked a third follower of the model on Instagram.