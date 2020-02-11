Italian Bombshell Eleonora Bertoli Shows Off Major Underboob In Latest Insta Snap

Eleonora Bertoli had her fans going wild over her latest Instagram post from Monday, February 10. The sexy snap showed off the Italian model’s enviable figure while giving her followers a peek of underboob.

In the photo, the model poses against a moss-covered tree as the rest of the forest spreads out behind her. She wears a gray t-shirt, which is pulled up over her chest, revealing her flat tummy and a glimpse of underboob as it appears she isn’t wearing a bra. Eleonora paired the shirt with gray cotton shorts that barely extend past her backside, showing off plenty of leg.

The model paired the outfit with light pink and gray sneakers as she poses with her feet pressed up against the tree trunk behind her, extending her form and flexing her sculpted leg muscles. She turns her body slightly to the side, pushing out her booty and curving her upper body.

She wears her long, straight brown tresses loose down her back and over to one shoulder while her face is made-up with thick, black lashes and eyeliner, and pink lips. Eleonora gazes sharply towards the camera unsmiling. She accessorizes with a simple black elastic hairband on one wrist.

In the caption of the photo, the model writes that she’s in a corner of paradise, following up with an apple emoji. She also tags her location using the geolocation feature of the photo-sharing app in the Dolomites UNESCO. The Dolomites are a mountain range in the northern Italian Alps and are classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Eleonora’s one million followers loved her most recent post, leaving it over 30,000 likes and a couple hundred of comments in the first day of being posted. Many of them referred to her as “beautiful” and “stunning” in their messages.

“Wow, incredible,” one Instagram user wrote simply.

“You look so beautiful,” another follower commented.

“Dolomiti, one of the most beautiful climbing spots I’ve visited. EVER!! And you make it even more so,” yet one other social media user chimed in.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Italian bombshell often takes to Instagram to tease her followers with revealing photos that put her assets on display. She is often seen donning bikinis, lingerie, skintight dresses, and tops, among other racy outfits. Last month, the model bared all in a skimpy thong bikini that was photographed from behind, putting her pert derriere on full display.