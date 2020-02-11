Kayla Itsines Flaunts Enviable Figure In Barely-There Outfit While Leaving Inspirational Message For Her Fans

Kayla Itsines is an Aussie fitness star who shares her fitness secrets and workouts on popular social media platform Instagram. In addition to supporting her 12.1 million followers in their own fitness journeys, the personal trainer has her own training business and is the co-creator of the Bikini Body Guide (BBG).

On Monday, the personal trainer took to the photo-sharing platform to post a photo series showing off her body while working out at the gym. In the caption, she writes a long, inspirational message to her fans about the misconceptions surrounding women’s bodies and how social media often sends the wrong messages. In the snaps, she shows proof of how the female body is imperfect no matter how healthy and in shape a person might be by giving her followers a glimpse of her stretch marks and cellulite.

In the photos, Kayla poses for the selfie as she kneels on the floor mats of the gym, raising one leg to perch on her toes. She wears a red sports bra that shows off her toned tummy and muscular back and arms in addition to a pair of tiny, black gym shorts that expose her sculpted legs. She pairs the outfit with white sneakers while pulling her long, brown tresses up into a top bun. The fitness trainer adds a bit of makeup to the look, including black lashes and lip gloss, while accessorizing with an Apple watch.

The second photo in the set is a close-up of the fitness influencer’s outer thigh. As she raises her gym shorts to reveal her skin, viewers can see a smattering of stretch marks and cellulite. In the caption, Kayla explains that women often ask her how to get rid of these perceived imperfections, to which she often replies that she has no idea. She goes on to tell her female followers that the tiny criticisms they often make about their own bodies have to change because these things are completely normal.

“The reality actually is, that these things are not imperfections AT ALL, they are totally normal, it is parting of being a human, a woman. You don’t need to get ‘rid’ of ANYTHING on your body. Your femininity and your uniqueness is what makes you beautiful and makes you, YOU!⁣”

The fitness trainer adds that she wants her followers to focus on adding good things to their bodies, including a healthy diet, strength, and confidence.

Many of Kayla’s followers thanked her for her message in the comments section of the post, telling her that she is an incredible inspiration to them.

“Thank you for your honest and genuine love for yourself! Really needed this. These kinds of ‘imperfections’ are always edited out of women, and even when I’m completely aware of that, it still affects the way I see myself. So thank you!,” one Instagram user commented.