Demi Moore & Rob Lowe Sizzle As They Reunite At L.A. Fashion Show 35 Years After ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’

The former Brat Packers played lovers in the 1986 film 'About Last Night.'

Demi Moore and Rob Lowe have reunited. More than 30 years after they co-starred in the hit 1980s films St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night, the former Brat Packers posed together at the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show in Los Angeles — and they even shared a smooch.

Rob, 55, and Demi 57, sizzled in coordinating all-black outfits as they sat together in the front row of Ford’s fashion show. The actor wore black leather pants and a Kobe Bryant t-shirt with a jacket, while Demi stunned in a sleek black dress topped with a fur vest. The longtime pals were spotted laughing and even sharing a quick kiss on lips, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Demi Moore posted a photo of the reunion to Instagram, which prompted commenters to recall “Billy and Jules” and “Danny and Debbie,” the characters Rob and Demi played in St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) and About Last Night (1986), respectively.

“Is she going to ride off into the sunset? I hope he watches,” one fan wrote, referencing Moore’s final line in the romantic comedy About Last Night.

In the comments to Rob’s photo from the mini Brat Pack reunion, fans were immediately brought back to the 1980s.

“Wow great pic!! Danny and Debbie together again!!” one fan wrote.

“I saw that photo and thought of your infamous scene from St. Elmos Fire,” another wrote.

“You better not break her heart, Billy,” a third fan chimed in.

Others said it is high time for an About Last Night or St. Elmo’s Fire sequel movie.

While they had major chemistry onscreen, movie fans have long wondered if Demi and Rob ever had an off-camera romance. In her 2019 tell-all, Inside Out, Demi teased that she “vaguely” recalled having “one ill-advised late night together” with Rob shortly before they co-starred in the original Brat Pack movie, St. Elmo’s Fire. Following her 1985 divorce from her first husband Freddy Moore, Demi went on to marry Bruce Willis, and later, Ashton Kutcher. Rob, meanwhile, has been married to his wife Sheryl Berkoff since 1991.

During an appearance on The View, Rob revealed that he is constantly asked if he ever slept with his St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night co-star.

“The one question that seems to come up a lot is people wanna know if I had sex with Demi Moore,” Lowe said last year, per MSN. “I have a stock answer: ‘A gentleman never kisses and tells!’ That’s what they call plausible deniability.”

Last year, Rob credited Demi with inspiring him to get sober 30 years ago. It is clear their friendship has remained strong well beyond their Brat Pack days.