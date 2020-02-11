Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Stuns In Short White Dress That Clings To Her Curves

Pamela Alexandra took to popular photo-sharing site Instagram on Monday to share a couple of photos from a recent shoot. The 31-year-old is notorious for posting photos of herself in skin-tight clothing that show off her generous curves and her latest post did not disappoint. In the snaps, the model shows off her enviable figure in a white dress.

The photos feature the model sitting back on a white bed with her legs crossed in front of her and her arms perched behind her body to support her weight. Appearing to be a hotel room, the background also features wood-paneled walls and a large painting above the bed. The brunette bombshell dons a sleeveless white dress that ends mid-thigh and includes a halter top neckline. Cut-outs along the side reveal the model’s busty chest and tease glimpses of her skin.

The flattering dress clings to Pamela’s small waist and curvy hips before fanning out into a short skirt that ends above her knees, putting the rest of her legs on full display. She paired the dress with black lace-up heels that show off her French manicured toenails.

To complete the look, the model wore her normally curly locks flat-ironed and loose down her chest and back. She added two pendant necklaces and wore a face full of makeup, including thick black lashes, bronzer, and matte lipstick.

The second photo in the set features Pamela at a slightly closer angle as she closes her eyes, giving her a peaceful look. In the caption of the post, she tells her followers that she is an angel craving chaos and adds an upside-down smile emoji for emphasis.

The model’s 3.2 million followers left over 80,000 likes on the post and almost 2,000 comments in the first day of being posted. Many of them gushed over her beauty and expressed their love for the white dress. Others simply left a series of heart, heart-eyed, fire, and smile emoji to convey their feelings.

“Wow these two posts are the absolute most beautiful posts I have ever seen from you,” one Instagram user commented.

“This is what heaven looks like,” another follower wrote, making a reference to Pamela’s caption.

“Definitely the most beautiful woman on the planet,” one other follower chimed in.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, the Swiss model often partners with fashion brand Fashion Nova, modeling pieces from their plus-size collection. She also has partnerships with several other brands that she promotes to her followers.