Fitness Trainer Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Sculpted Figure In Leg Workout Video

Ashleigh Jordan often takes to popular social media platform Instagram to show off some of her favorite workout moves to her three million followers. In the fitness influencer’s latest post, she flaunts her sculpted body while performing a leg exercise circuit.

In the video clip, the model runs through various exercise moves while training outdoors. She wears a skin-tight outfit that shows off her chiseled muscles and leaves little of her shape to the imagination. On top, she dons a black tank top that hugs her chest and leaves a glimpse of her toned tummy on display. She pairs the top with high-waisted, light purple gym shorts that cling to her muscular thighs and booty.

Ashleigh paired the outfit with white sneakers while styling her straight, blonde hair in two French braids on either side of her head.

In the video clips, the fitness trainer works through a series of side lunges, squat jumps, walking lunges with kickback, and toe taps. The majority of the moves are filmed from behind, allowing her followers to see the correct form. In the caption of the post, she explains how many reps and sets of each exercise her followers should do.

Ashleigh writes in the caption that she was melting after going through the full circuit even though it felt nice to get out in the sun for a bit. She adds that the exercises can be done anywhere while recommending that her followers add them onto their next leg day or try them in the same circuit form.

The fitness model’s followers filled the comments section with dozens of compliments and questions about the exercises. Many of them wrote that they were going to give her latest workout circuit a try while others commented on the gorgeous outdoor view overlooking the ocean.

“Okay wow the view is amazing always love a good outdoors workout,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Omg it’s so beautiful out almost as beautiful as you! Killin it girl,” another follower commented, interspersing with a red-heart, crying face, and peach emoji.

Several social media users asked for Ashleigh’s advice on a variety of issues, including how to modify the exercises for their specific needs.

“Whenever I do lunges or reg squats, my knees start hurting. However if I do wide lunges or dump squats it doesn’t. Tips on how to prevent weak/sore knees?,” a follower asked.

Instagram users who want to follow along with Ashleigh’s workouts can take advantage of an upper body circuit that she posted last week.