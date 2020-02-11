Janet Jackson Looks Incredible In Semi-Sheer Lace Top, Leather Jacket & Pants On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Janet Jackson made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and looked nothing short of incredible.

The “Together Again” hitmaker wowed viewers in a low-cut black lace top which was semi-sheer and displayed her decolletage. The music icon paired the look with a leather jacket with cut-open sleeves and loose-fitted pants of the same material. Jackson rocked black boots and accessorized herself with large gold triangular earrings and numerous bracelets.

The living legend has been known for reinventing her image over the years and wore long dark braids that fell down to her waist. She put her locks up in a high ponytail and opted for a glossy lip for the occasion.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, at the beginning of the year, she was seen wearing long dreadlocks, a hairstyle she had wanted since the 1990s.

Jackson shared a new image of herself to Instagram in the ensemble where she looked very fierce. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper was photographed from head-to-toe in a hallway and starred into the camera lens with a strong expression. Jackson placed one foot in front of the other and raised one hand to her jacket.

For her caption, she told fans to tune in to Jimmy Fallon who she referred to as her “silly friend.”

In the span of four hours, Jackson’s post racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.1 million followers.

“You slayed this look. Justice came out to play!!!” one user wrote, referencing her character in ’90s movie Poetic Justice.

“DAMNN BABY! You looking great queen,” another shared, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“You’re fine as hell living legend!” a third fan remarked.

“Yassss Queen.. I’m loving everything about this look! YOU BETTER WERKKKKK IT!!! #BlackDiamond,” a fourth admirer account.

In her interview, Jackson opened up the story behind her hit single, “Nasty.”

The inspiration for the song came about when she and her friend were on their way to a dance class in Minneapolis. At the time, they were staying downtown in a hotel. When they decided to walk out, a bunch of older guys was stood up against a wall and started calling Jackson and her friend names.

The situation annoyed and upset her a little which influenced her to go to the studio that same night and write the song.

Jackson admitted in the same interview the lyrics “Miss Jackson if ya nasty” is something fans over the years have remembered her for. The “Made for Now” entertainer expressed that she gets called that by everyone including other entertainers.