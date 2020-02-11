Issa Vegas Pops Her Booty In Red Miniskirt On Instagram

Issa Vegas has been keeping her 5.5 million Instagram followers on their toes lately with a mix of lingerie and daily outfit pics, and turned up the heat yesterday with a shot of her popping her booty in a red miniskirt. There were two photos in the set with the latter part of the series showing the stunner photographed while striking the sexy pose.

In the shot, the model stood with her back angled towards the camera and placing her hands on a sleek, black sports car. She gazed into the distance to her left while lifting her left knee into the air and arching her back to emphasize her derriere.

Issa wore an eye-catching outfit but her miniskirt likely caught many people’s attention first, considering that it was the brightest piece of clothing that she wore. It was red with an extremely high waistline and a skintight fit which she paired this with a black bra and a sheer crop top that left her midriff on display. The beauty completed her look with a pair of thigh-high glittering boots that added to the sex appeal of her look.

The bombshell wore her hair down with her platinum blond locks cascading down her back and her makeup included dark blush and deep pink lipstick that complemented her skirt. As well, she sported sunglasses that she pushed down the bridge of her nose, a watch, bracelets, and rings.

On the other hand, Issa stood next to the car in the first photo of the series and popped out her right hip and playing with her hair with her left hand.

Her followers seemed to love the new update and flooded the comments section with lots of compliments. Many of the messages were in Spanish but a handful of English-speakers also made their way onto her page.

“Hot car, but the blonde is HOTTER! (There’s a Barcelona in Mexico? ),” raved an admirer.

“You look wonderful!!” declared a second social media user.

“Wow!” exclaimed a fan.

“We [sic] going wherever you want omg you’re so stunning and love the car,” gushed a supporter.

In addition, Issa took to her Instagram page on December 22, 2019 to show off her booty again, that time in a pair of plaid bottoms. They were red, black, and white with a high-rise cut and lace on the edges. The bombshell stood with her back facing the camera and glanced over her shoulder with a coy expression on her face. She also sported a black tank top and a winter beanie in the snap.