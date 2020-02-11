‘Vikings’ Season 6 Theory: Iceland Has Secretly Become A Christian Country

Season 6 of 'Vikings' has hinted at a secret regarding Iceland and some suspect it has something to do with their religion.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest fan theory for History Channel’s Vikings sees Iceland secretly converting to Christianity and that the real reason Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) is being so closeted around Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and the other Vikings visiting the new country. And, as Forbes points out, the Iceland storyline has even recently broached the subject of Christianity after the character Othere (Ray Stevenson) was introduced.

During the first half of Season 6, fans were reintroduced to Kjetill Flatnose after he returned from Iceland. Previously, he had traveled there with Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) but plenty of conflicts arose in the newly-formed settlement. Floki was last seen in the Season 5 finale when he appeared to be crushed to death by an avalanche inside a cave. Prior to that moment, he had uncovered a massive carved cross.

Kjetill has been extremely secretive regarding Floki’s fate when questioned about it by Ubbe. Then, the ill-wind also seemed to follow regarding Kjetill’s aversion to having the Vikings visit Iceland. Regardless, Ubbe and his wife, Torvi (Georgia Hirst), made the trip.

During this time, fans have been trying to work out just why Kjetill has been so reticent and, as a result of this, many believe it is because the new settlement has converted to Christianity.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

In Iceland, Ubbe met a man called Othere, who used to be Christian but was now Viking. They had a discussion about the religion after Othere said a prayer over Torvi that appeared to save her life during childbirth. It was at this point that Torvi also reminded Ubbe that they had both been baptized previously, once again reminding the audience of the new religion sweeping Europe at the time.

As yet, there has been solid evidence to suggest that the settlement has converted to Christianity and they all appear to outwardly practice the Norse religion. However, many viewers are still convinced that the reason Kjetill is being so guarded around Ubbe is that they have all converted to Christianity.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 6 return of Vikings will see further conflict involving Ubbe and Kjetill. While the pair are seen in the midst of battle, there has been no mention yet of who they are fighting or why and viewers will have to tune into future episodes in order to find out more about this theory.

As yet, no release date has been announced by History Channel for the Season 6 return of Vikings.