Sommer Ray Dishes Sultry Looks In A Leopard-Print Bodysuit On Instagram

Sommer Ray has been busy posting photos of herself in swimwear and casual looks from her clothing brand lately, but she switched things up in her newest post today as she dished sultry looks in a leopard-print bodysuit. There were two photos in the set, both of which showed the stunner turning up the heat while posing on a white couch.

In the first snap, Sommer was seen reclining on the back pillows as she bent her left knee close to her body. She raised her left hand towards her hair and played with her large gold hoop earring with her right hand. The beauty gave a fierce look for the shot with her lips slightly parted.

The bodysuit had an off-the-shoulder cut with long sleeves, pants, and a skintight fit that added to the sex appeal.

Sommer accessorized with a couple of necklaces, one which was longer with white beading throughout, plus gold bracelets and multiple rings.

The model wore her hair down in a heavy left part with her wavy locks cascading in front of her left shoulder. Her makeup added to the glam vibe of her look, which included heavy orange-pink eyeshadow that she used on both her upper and lower lids. As well, she sported liner, mascara, and dark red lipstick.

The second photo was taken from an eagle-eye view as Sommer placed her right hand on her bent knee. She played with a strand of her locks with her other hand and gave a coy look. This picture revealed her eye-catching shoes, which were black with large feathers that decorated her lower calves.

The sensation’s many followers seemed to love the update, and shared their many compliments in the comments section.

“Loving the lipstick sommer!! so cute!!” gushed a fan.

“@sommerray you are RADIANT KEEP being a beautiful light in this dark world,” encouraged a supporter.

“This is what classy guys look for in a girl,” declared a third Instagram user.

“How can someone be so perfect,” mused an admirer.

In addition, Sommer shared another sizzling update four days ago when she dished sultry looks again. That time, she wore an orange thong bikini with a tiny top that left her underboob on display. She wore makeup that complemented her outfit well, including metallic pink eyeshadow and pink lipstick. She wore her voluminous hair down in natural waves, which cascaded in front of her chest. Plus, her skin looked flawless and glowing in the bright and flattering lighting.