‘Vikings’ Season 6 Return: Ubbe And Kjetill Face Further Conflict

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest trailer for History Channel’s Vikings reveals possible conflict in Iceland as Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) are shown in the midst of battle. And, as Cinema Blend points out, the potential is there for plenty of drama there, with the deepening mystery surrounding Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgard) fate.

Recently, Ubbe and his wife, Torvi (Georgia Hirst), traveled to Iceland in search of their dear friend, Floki. The last that was seen of this character was in the Season 5 finale for Vikings when he appeared to be crushed to death by falling rocks while in a cave. However, in Season 6, there appears to be more to this story as Kjetill has seemed very reserved about revealing anything relating to Floki.

While this storyline was not touched upon in the midseason finale, the trailer for the Season 6 return does look in on Ubbe’s story, and things certainly look grim for him.

“It’s a new world,” Ubbe says at one point in the trailer.

However, the Viking way still seems to prevail, regardless of where in the world Ubbe is, as the clip then shows himself and Kjetill involved in some sort of conflict.

“Have you lost your mind?” Ubbe says during the battle, although it is unclear who he is talking to.

In one part of the clip, Ubbe and Torvi, with their newborn child, Ragnar, is seen with a group of other people. They are surrounded and appear worried as they look at the strange new people that are holding them captive.

Previously, Ubbe had spoken with a newcomer called Othere (Ray Stevenson) who talked of a “golden land,” and the potential in this clip is that Ubbe has attempted to reach this promised land. However, if this is the case, it would seem that the locals are not at all friendly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the new trailer also potentially reveals that Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) may not be dead, despite what was previously suggested. It has also been teased that King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) will make a return in the final season of the hit historical drama series.

As yet, no release date has been announced by History Channel for the Season 6 return of Vikings.