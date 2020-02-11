Draya Michele Sizzles In Open Cup Bra For Valentine’s Day-Themed Instagram Post

Draya Michele has been keeping her 7.8 million Instagram followers on their toes lately with lots of eye-catching photos of her rocking various dresses, but took things up a notch today with three new lingerie snaps. The sensation embraced Valentine’s Day for the photo shoot, rocking an open cup bra with a thong and thigh-high stockings.

In the first snap, the model was photographed sitting on the edge of a rock fireplace while propping herself up with her right hand. As well, she draped her left arm over her breasts and bent both of her knees, raising her left leg into the air. Her pose helped to censor her exposed chest, but her underboob was still showing.

Draya’s lingerie set was bright red, and her bra had ruffled accents on the bottom, as well as a long tie on the back that trailed down her back. Her thong featured a flirty large bow in the front, and the stockings were sheer with a branded band on her thighs with the Savage x Fenty name.

The beauty glanced over at the camera with a sizzling expression on her face and rocked bright red lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. She wore her hair down in a middle part and her luxurious tight curls fell in front of her right shoulder.

The second photo was a close-up of Draya from her waist up, as she was snapped sitting with her knees together and her hands clasped in front of her face. She looked over to her right, putting her sideboob on display yet again.

The final shot had a playful vibe, featuring the model smiling with her lips closed as she pressed her forearms together in front of her chest.

Draya’s followers headed to the comments section to gush about the pics.

“Happy Valentines Day to Draya ONLY,” declared an admirer.

“You don’t have to kill us like this sis sheesh,” joked a fan.

“Thanks for setting the moood sis,” raved a third social media user.

“Oh ok just break the internet then,” wrote a supporter.

In addition, the bombshell shared another lingerie pic on January 23 to commemorate her 35th birthday. Draya rocked a light pink bra and matching thong, the latter of which had a gold circular accent on the back. She posed with her booty on full display and held a bundle of pink and white balloons with her hands. She glanced over her left with a soft smile on her face, her long hair falling down her back.