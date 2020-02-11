Tammy Hembrow Shows Underboob In Racy Cut-Out Dress On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow has been posting workout and lingerie pics lately but mixed things up today with a racy new Instagram snap of her in an eye-catching dress. She rocked a cut-out ensemble that left her underboob and hips on display, and there’s little doubt that she turned many heads on her outing.

The stunner sat on the edge of a large marbled bench, placing her hands on either side of herself while propping out her left knee. Her pose allowed her to flaunt her risqué look, considering that the cutout was on the left side of her dress.

The outfit had a high turtleneck, long sleeves, and a flowing skirt. In addition, it was made of a stretchy fabric that conformed to her every curve. The cutout on the side extended from her left armpit and curved to the middle of her midriff, with a similar cut in the back. The dress tied together on the side by her left hip with a thin string and left her side completely bare. In addition to going braless, she didn’t appear to be wearing any bottoms.

Tammy completed her outfit with a pair of dark sandals with gold heels and held a small silver pouch purse in her left hand.

The beauty slicked her hair up into a long ponytail and rocked dark eyeshadow in the shape of a cat-eye. She also sported dark blush, mascara, and nude lipstick with liner.

She was well-lit in the shot, with the light streaming down on her from above.

Her admirers took to the comments section to talk about her new share.

“I AM DONE…. I have gone to bed please wake me up when this hotness is over,” joked an admirer.

“Totally agree with you!!! I’m glad I was at a red light when i opened my IG… otherwise my car would’ve ended sideways,” added a fan.

“Don’t do it to me like thaaaaatttttt ahhhhh,” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Looks like an angel to me,” declared a supporter, referring to the caption.

In addition, Tammy showed off another photo of herself rocking a risqué dress on December 11. That time, it was a black ensemble with a straight neckline and a high asymmetrical hem on her left side. The hem was decorated with a sparkling strip and feathers, which further brought attention to her bare derriere. She stood next to a large, white marble column and rocked a high half-ponytail with luxurious curls that cascaded down her back.