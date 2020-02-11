Pauline Tantot Wears Only A Scarf On Her Waist In Sultry New Selfies

Pauline Tantot has been sharing an eye-catching stream of incredible new Instagram pics since she landed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and kept things sizzling with her newest selfies. The blonde shared three photos in her latest Instagram update, all of which showed her wearing just a scarf.

In the first photo, Pauline stood in front of a vanity and next to a modern white tub. She popped her left hip and held the phone up with her left hand, and censored her chest with her right arm. The stunner glanced at the phone screen with a pout on her face and exuded sultry vibes.

She wrapped a scarf around her waist, and it was the only thing she wore. It put many of her curves on display, considering that it mostly covered the front of her legs and left her booty bare. Even though she placed her arm in front of her breasts, her cleavage and underboob were visible.

She wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed her locks behind her shoulders.

The bathroom that she posed in was well-lit, especially with two thin, rectangular sconces that were mounted on either side of a small mirror. The walls and floor featured marbled tile and gold hardware, adding to the luxurious vibe. The model also stood next to a small green table with a couple of beauty products placed on top.

In the second photo, the beauty angled her body to the side and showed off more of her derriere. She closed her eyes this time and held the scarf up to cover her chest.

The next snap was a slight variation, except Pauline glanced down at the camera.

Her adoring fans took to the comments section with lots of compliments.

“You are perfect @popstantot AMAZING,” gushed an admirer.

“It’s almost an infinite loop of you in the mirror,” observed a follower, who took note of the reflection behind her.

“Best bathroom selfie in history,” declared a third Instagram user.

“LoL you’d get hella attention walking like that in Dubai,” joked a supporter.

In addition, Pauline posted another racy photo three days ago that was all about her chest. That time, she was photographed going braless in an unbuttoned white shirt that she brushed to the sides to leave her cleavage showing. She wore a light pink pair of bikini bottoms with butterflies on it, which was from Khassani Swimwear, a brand she co-owns with her twin sister, Mathilde.