‘Vikings’ Season 6 Return Preview: Bjorn’s Fate Is Up For Debate As King Alfred Makes A Return

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “The Best Laid Plans”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the recent midseason finale for History Channel’s Vikings saw what appeared to be the devastating loss of the main character, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). Since then, there have been conflicting reports detailing the King of Kattegat’s fate.

According to the Daily Express, the actor who plays Bjorn has confirmed his fate.

“I wanted Bjorn to go at the hands of somebody like Ivar,” Ludwig said. “Nobody would be expecting that which is why I think it’s a genius move.”

However, an interview with Vikings showrunner, Michael Hirst, gives an indication that perhaps he survives the attack.

“It’s obvious that both King Harald [Peter Franzen] and Bjorn are at the least very badly wounded,” Hirst told ET Online.

“We haven’t actually seen them dead, but you would imagine that their wounds were grevious enough to probably mean they wouldn’t survive very long. But I wouldn’t be quite certain that they’re dead yet, until you actually see that.”

Now, the new trailer for the Season 6 return also may have suggested that Bjorn did not, in fact, die.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

The trailer shows a conversation between Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) and his brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), who was seen to stab Bjorn through in the midseason finale. During this conversation, which occurs during a battle, Hvitserk declares that “you can’t kill him.”

As of yet, it is not clear who Hvitserk is talking about but the assumption could be made here that he means Bjorn. This is especially so when Ivar responds by saying that “it’s impossible” while looking amazed at something off-screen.

In addition to Bjorn’s fate being apparently undetermined, a long lost character makes a return in the second half of Season 6.

In the trailer, King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) is seen and Ivar appears to be attempting to negotiate with him. Alfred has not been seen in the TV series since the Season 5 finale of Vikings. However, as yet, very little news has emerged regarding Alfred’s involvement with the Vikings in the final season, and viewers may have to wait until the series returns in order to find out more.

As yet, no release date has been announced by History Channel for the Season 6 return of Vikings.