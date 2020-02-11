Abigail Ratchford Takes Fans Behind The Scenes In Naked Valentine’s Day Photo Shoot

Abigail Ratchford loves to take her fans behind the scenes of the glitz and glamour of being a model, and this time, she gave her 9 million Instagram followers an inside look at her 2020 Valentine’s Day photo shoot, in which she is completely nude.

The 27-year-old model shared the video clips on her Instagram stories, with each one more seductive than the last.

In the first two videos, she posted about the setup of the shoot, including rolling out the red paper background and littering it with loose rose petals.

In the third clip, Abigail laid down in the ruby-colored petals while her licorice locks fanned out around her in curls. A hairstylist pulled on the ends of her hair to fix them for the photo. Abigail held out her phone far away from her face, trying to capture as much of the shoot as she possibly could. This video was shot from the waist up and she appeared completely topless, carefully positioning one hand over her bust.

She curled her tongue up over her lips and winked seductively at the camera. Her dark brows were arched to perfection and her eyelids were dusted with a champagne shimmer. She wore mocha-colored lipstick on her plump pout.

The “Queen of Curves” saved the best for last, as the fourth and final video in the series featured her entire naked body, with rose petals protecting only the most crucial parts. She puckered her glossed pout and winked at the camera. In this clip, fans got a better look at her face, which also boasted luxurious lashes on her lids, heavy-handed eyeliner, and a swipe of shimmering highlighter along her cheekbone.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Abigail frequently gives fans a glimpse into her world by documenting the entire photo shoot process.

In one instance, she showed her followers exactly what it takes to create a “thirst trap,” sharing 13 videos of her lingerie and makeup and the whole look.

Additionally, Abigail wore three different pieces of lingerie for another shoot, showing off each one of them in the behind-the-scenes peek on her Instagram stories. In addition to her selfies, some of the footage was taken from the side, so viewers could see the model posing for the camera.

At first, she sported a black one-piece nightie that was covered in lace and featured enormous cutouts. She later dressed in a smoking hot red bra-and-panties set, before ultimately posing in deep teal lingerie for the camera.