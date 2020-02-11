Matthew Perry Shares An Instagram Post With Former President Barack Obama

Barack Obama and Matthew Perry share a laugh in the comedian's latest Instagram post.

Friends star Matthew Perry is finally on Instagram after keeping pretty much to himself for years. Even though he’s been on the platform for less than four days, he’s already accumulated an impressive 4.6 million followers. His latest Instagram post featured former United States President Barack Obama himself.

In the photo, both Perry and Obama looked classy in suits, smiling broadly. The former president placed his hand on the actor’s shoulder while laughing at a joke he had just told. The heartwarming throwback snap earned over 1.5 million likes in mere hours after the actor shared it. The comments section was filled with jokes and, of course, plenty of Friends references.

“#mancrushmonday (Yes, that is @barackobama, and yes, he is laughing at sh*t that just came out of my mouth.),” Perry captioned the photo.

“And Monica thought that guy from her restaurant was the funniest guy she had ever met, pffftt,” a follower commented.

This comment is referencing an episode of Friends in which Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, was troubled by his love interest Monica Geller’s statement that one of the men she worked with was the funniest person she’d ever met. Geller was played by Perry’s real-life friend, 55-year-old actress Courteney Cox.

Jennifer Aniston, who starred as Rachel Green on the show, was ecstatic about Perry finally hopping on the bandwagon and getting on social media. She even shared a throwback photo with him on her own Instagram account, including a clip of the show during which Rachel and Monica gamble their own apartment in a trivia game about the personal lives of their friends, Joey and Chandler. The question that comically stumps them both is about what Chandler’s job is.

“I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was uh…umm….oh crap Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER,” Aniston wrote in the caption, referencing the popular episode, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Perry was the last of the six stars of Friends to join Instagram. David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, does have an account. Although he is not a particularly active user, he does boast 4.1 million followers. Matt LeBlanc, who starred as Joey Tribbiani on the show, updates his own account fairly regularly and sits at 5.1 million. Lisa Kudrow, the actress behind Phoebe Buffay, has 5.8 million and frequently shares photos alongside Cox and Aniston.

Aniston literally broke the internet back in October 2019 when she first joined Instagram. Her very first post was a selfie featuring all five of her Friends co-stars.