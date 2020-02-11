Joan Smalls Shows Sideboob In Scandalous Mermaid-Inspired Dress For The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Joan Smalls likely turned many heads at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party in her scandalous mermaid-inspired dress, and she shared the eye-catching snaps from the event to her Instagram page today. The ensemble left her sideboob on display, something that she wasn’t shy about showing off in her new two-part update.

In the first pic, Joan stood facing the camera with her right hand on her hips and one leg crossed in front. She gave a fierce, sultry pout and only wore one piece of jewelry — her sparkling drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. Otherwise, the attention was completely on her ensemble, which flattered her chest and tiny waist.

Her chest was partially covered by two bedazzled cups that hugged her curves, but they left her cleavage and sideboob exposed. The rest of her look blended light and dark blue tones together with a wavy pattern down the middle. It had ruching throughout that hugged her figure and emphasized her midriff and hips, with the skirt portion offering plenty of volume with ruffled accents on the sides. The longest part of her hem, meanwhile, fell by her ankles. The model then completed her outfit with a pair of simple gold sandals.

Joan wore her hair down in a heavy right part with her wavy locks falling in front of her right shoulder.

In the second photo, the beauty was photographed with her right shoulder angled towards the camera as she propped out her right foot. Joan smiled widely and glanced to her left.

There were many people that were tagged in the update, including stylist Eric McNeal and makeup artist Sir John.

Her followers rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the risqué photos. This included a shout-out from Vanessa Hudgens.

“B*tch shut up u did not amazing,” she joked.

“Somebody better call the FIRE DEPT!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“The team definitely pushed THRUUUUU,” agreed a third social media user, referring to the caption.

“Always knew you were a mermaid!!!” wrote a fan.

In addition, Joan shared another sizzling pic on January 12 where she showed a lot of skin. That time, she rocked a tiny striped bikini. It was burnt yellow with black horizontal accents, and the model posed outside in front of tropical green plants. She popped her right knee diagonally in front and placed both hands on her hips. She wore her hair down with voluminous curls and flashed a coy look.