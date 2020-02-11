50 Cent’s New Show ‘For Life’ Tells The Inspiring Story of Isaac Wright Jr.

Just as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson wrapped up the series finale of his popular show Power this past Sunday, his new show For Life is due to hit the small screen tomorrow night, on February 11.

For Life is a legal and family serialized drama airing on ABC and tells the inspirational true story of Isaac Wright Jr., a man who was wrongfully-convicted in 1991 of overseeing a large drug network in the New York/New Jersey area and sentenced to life in prison.

Wright amazingly went on to study law while incarcerated and began to represent himself and his fellow inmates. Eventually, Wright was able to get his case dismissed after illuminating to the court the misconduct on the prosecution’s behalf. He was also able to overturn the convictions of more than 20 of his fellow prisoners, Medium reported.

While For Life is fictionalized, the main character, Aaron Wallace (portrayed by British actor Nicholas Pinnock) is heavily based on Wright and his trials and tribulations.

The 44-year-old Queens, New York rapper met Wright in 2017 because of his interest in attending an underground boxing league in the Bronx. Wright was hired to help Jackson figure out the legalities of him going to the fight club. Jackson was so touched by Wright’s story that he immediately thought he wanted to share it via a television series, the rapper said to TV Insider during an interview on February 7.

“I think people should know that he has come through extreme adversity,” Jackson told TV Insider when asked why people should know Wright’s plight.

“Just imagine what it would be like to be sentenced to 70 years plus life for something that you didn’t actually do, a lot of people, it would break them before they were able to mentally pull themselves together to try and make an effort to help themselves out,” Jackson said.

Jackson confirmed to TV Insider that the series currently has 13 episodes and is confident that the network will want more. Though, he admits he doesn’t want to film more than 13 episodes per season as he says it will oversaturate the feeling he wants the show to emit to the audience.

While Power aired on cable via Starz, 50 Cent says he is happy that For Life is airing on network television because he thinks it will allow the audience to connect to the true story more intensely.

Jackson is also working on several other projects, including a number of spin-offs for Power. At one point Power was the second most-watched show on premium cable after HBO’s Game of Thrones, The Inquisitr previously reported.