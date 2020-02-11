‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Dishes On Her Romance With Boyfriend Brock Davies

Scheana Marie is gushing over her new relationship.

Scheana Marie is thrilled with her new relationship.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, the Vanderpump Rules star said that when it comes to the ins and outs of her relationship with Brock Davies, who she began dating over four months ago, they have a very promising foundation and can work out any dispute in under 30 minutes.

“[Brock] treats me right, I’ve never been with someone who made me feel so loved and not insecure. We are a good fit for each other,” Scheana explained to the magazine while attending Cinémoi’s 21st Annual Oscars Celebration on Sunday, February 9.

According to Scheana, she and Brock are both very loud and outspoken and have been known to butt heads at times. However, despite their sometimes stubborn ways, she and the professional rugby player have great communication.

Scheana and Brock went public with their relationship on Instagram in November after meeting at a music festival through mutual friends and have been seen spending tons of time traveling with one another in the months since. In fact, just last month, the couple enjoyed a winter getaway with Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

“We have already traveled the world together,” Scheana gushed.

“We did Australia, Bali, all over this country, New York and Vegas.”

During Sunday night’s event, Scheana walked the red carpet solo but enjoyed a date night with Brock at the viewing dinner and afterparty for the 92nd Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

In November 2018, after her divorce from Mike Shay and split from Robert Parks-Valletta, Scheana admitted to losing herself a bit as she adjusted to her then-new life as a single woman.

“I kind of lost myself for a couple years and got caught up in the things that weren’t important,” she said.

“Even with Rob, there was so many times that things didn’t really [seem] right, but I ignored it. I ignored signs, I ignored other opinions.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Scheana came under fire for speaking extremely high about Robert on the show, all while he appeared to be just slightly interested in her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana confirmed earlier this month on The Daily Dish podcast, via YouTube, that she and Brock were actually living two hours away from one another with her in Marina Del Ray and him in San Diego. Also during the interview, Scheana confirmed she and Brock often spend time at her rental home in Palm Springs.