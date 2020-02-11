‘Pump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Shares A Photo With Martin Scorsese At Oscars Event

Lala Kent's fiancé worked with Martin Scorsese on 'The Irishman.'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett spent time with Martin Scorsese at an Oscars afterparty on Sunday night.

Following the big show, the Vanderpump Rules star posed for a photo alongside the producer and director, both of whom worked on the Oscar-nominated film The Irishman, and shortly thereafter, her fiancé posted the image on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Kent and Emmett were seen on each side of Scorsese as they posed in front of a neon sign that seemed to read, “Vanity Fair.” As fans of the Oscars well know, the Vanity Fair After Party is the biggest, most exclusive bash of the night.

According to a People magazine report on February 10, The Irishman was nominated for a whopping 10 Academy Awards, including the award for Best Picture, but unfortunately, the film didn’t take home any of them. That said, Emmett appeared to be absolutely thrilled with the honor of being nominated as he shared a number of photos and videos of himself and Kent on Instagram and on his Instagram Stories throughout the evening.

In one clip, Emmett joked that while he did not bring home any Academy Awards, he still had his trophy girl.

“I brought the best Oscar home — I’ve got her right here, my little statue!” he laughed during his and Kent’s car ride home from the star-studded event.

“All right, I came out, I got dressed up,” Kent said. “I lasted one hour. Done with it! Take me to bed!”

Kent wore a stunning netted gown to the event while Emmett wore an all black suit.

While there were odd rumors circulating on Instagram that Emmett wasn’t actually in attendance during Sunday night’s show, he responded to a fan who questioned him about his presence in the comments section of his Instagram photo with Scorsese.

“Do producers actually go to Oscars? Like, sit in back? Or just go to a viewing party? Serious question,” the person wrote.

“Best pic is our category lol yes we go,” Emmett replied.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Emmett and Kent were also on hand during last month’s 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Kent enjoyed prime seating near iconic actress Meryl Streep. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 30-year-old reality star was spotted sitting behind Streep and others at the televised event, which was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Kent and Emmett have been dating since 2016 and are planning to get married this April in Newport Beach, California.