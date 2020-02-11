Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Looks Smoking Hot On A Boat In A Plunging Black One-Piece

Kelly Gale kicked off her week by turning up the heat on her Instagram account with a steamy new set of photos that are proving hard to be ignored.

The latest eye-popping look at the Victoria’s Secret model was shared on Monday and was an instant hit with the babe’s 1.3 million followers on the social media platform. The upload included two snaps of the 24-year-old enjoying a beautiful day out on a large boat while the sun poured over her flawless figure.

Of course, a day out on the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Kelly’s certainly did not disappoint. The stunner looked smoking hot in a sexy black one-piece that did way more showing than covering up, driving her fans wild.

Kelly sizzled in her barely-there swimwear that clung tight to her killer curves in all of the right ways. The halter-style number boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the model’s NSFW showing of skin. Kelly’s swimwear also featured a plunging neckline that fell far past her chest, treating her fans to an eyeful of cleavage, as well as a teasing glimpse of her flat midsection.

The brunette bombshell was captured in a side profile in the second slide of the upload as stood at the edge of the boat and stared out into the distance. The position revealed her swimsuit’s daringly cheeky style that exposed her pert derriere and sculpted legs to her audience, upping the ante of her barely-there look even more.

Kelly gave her look a unique twist by fastening a purple-and-green belt around her waist, which accentuated her toned torso and slender frame. She tied her dark tresses in a ponytail that sat high up on her head and cascaded behind her back in beachy waves and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the double Instagram update earned nothing but love from the Swedish hottie’s horde of fans. It has racked up nearly 12,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelly was “absolutely gorgeous.”

“You look so great that words don’t describe,” commented a third.

Kelly is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her take things a step further and ditch her top completely for a “Swedish sweat sesh” in a sauna. The racy look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the snap more than 56,000 likes.