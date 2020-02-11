Kailyn Lowry Hopes Her ‘Anxiety Dreams’ Disappear After Baby Gender Reveal

Soon after Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed the sex of her fourth child — she’s having a boy — she took to her Instagram story to discuss the issues she’s been having with anxiety during her pregnancy.

“So now that all the news is out — the pregnancy confirmation and the sex of the child — I hope that my anxiety dreams go away,” the mother-of-three told fans.

Though she didn’t specify what types of nightmares she’s been having, Kailyn alluded to several factors that made her stress level high.

“I feel like this entire thing, I was confused about and didn’t know what to do. And then people leaked it before I was ready,” she continued.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Kailyn didn’t announce her pregnancy until she was 16 weeks along because she was considering having an abortion. The site’s source claimed that the reality star talked about the topic and her decision on-camera because she wanted to be open and honest.

Furthermore, a family member of Chris Lopez, the father of her son Lux and the father of her unborn child, reportedly decided to leak screenshots of text messages containing a sonogram picture of the baby. Chris himself hinted at the gender on Instagram several days ago by sharing a letter to his unborn son, calling him “Young King” and adding a blue heart emoji.

Kailyn appeared hopeful in the Instagram video that her nerves will disappear now that all of the news is public.

“And here we are, weeks later, and everything is out there,” she said. “I mean, I feel better, but I’m hoping maybe some of the anxiety will go away.”

She then went on to thank her fans for all of their support, adding that she’s been texting fellow Teen Mom 2 cast mate Chelsea Houska and asking how she managed to keep her pregnancies so private initially.

Speaking of Chelsea, the South Dakota native could also help Kailyn deal with anxiety. On this past season of Teen Mom 2, fans saw Chelsea face her anxiety issues head-on, even when they threatened to take over her life.

Kailyn and Chelsea are hardly the only members of the Teen Mom franchise to put up with mental health issues. Leah Messer has openly discussed her own battle with anxiety, while Catelynn Baltierra from Teen Mom OG has had several storylines centering around her mental health advocacy and her own struggles with depression.