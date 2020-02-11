Canadian Bombshell Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Sweater

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, February 9, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a sizzling snap with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing photo, the stunner appeared to be sitting in a white-walled room with a red painting and wooden dresser in the background. The 26-year-old hunched her shoulders and tilted her head, as she gazed into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

Laurence showed off her fantastic figure in a cropped black off-the-shoulder sweater and a pair of low-rise gray sweatpants from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The revealing outfit put Laurence’s ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display. The social media sensation kept the casual look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The bombshell pulled back her shoulder-length hair in a sleek ponytail and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She generously applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Laurence also sported peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 88,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are absolutely gorgeous Laurence wow,” gushed one commenter.

“Your photos are always beautiful!” added a different devotee.

“Best part of my [Instagram] feed is seeing your face everyday- thank you,” said another follower, adding a string of black heart emoji to the comment.

“I’m serious lol I’ve never seen a girl that’s more beautiful and I’ve seen [a lot]… everything about [you] is perfect from your tattoos to your beautiful blue eyes… those lips… an angel,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Laurence has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not exactly shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post rather racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy multicolored bikini, while laying on a lounge chair. That post has been liked over 150,000 times since it was shared.