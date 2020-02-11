Adele Is Unrecognizable At Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Oscars After-Party After Losing A Reported 100 Pounds

The singer looked incredibly slim while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Adele won an Oscar years ago, but that didn’t stop the singer from stepping out following Sunday’s Oscar ceremonies to celebrate the occasion. The pop star attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s Oscars after-party and looked slimmer than ever, according to reporting in Us Magazine.

The “Hello” singer posed for a photo with Kinga Rusin, a Polish TV presenter, at the party. In the picture, Adele is seen wearing a sparkling leopard-print dress that highlights her slimmer waist. While the singer’s slimmer figure may come as a surprise to some, recent reports allege that the singer has lost 100 pounds.

In fact, one fan who ran into the singer while she was vacationing with James Corden and Harry Styles, said that Adele herself had told her how much weight she’d lost.

“When she introduced herself and began asking us about ourselves and our vacation in Anguilla, I apologized for not recognizing her right away and she said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve lost around 100 pounds.’ We told her how great she looks. She seemed very happy and relaxed, totally enjoying her vacation! We didn’t talk about how she lost it,” Meredith Noonan told the magazine.

While there’s been no official confirmation of that number from the singer, her picture with Rusin suggests a slimmer figure.

Noonan also remarked about how genuine her interaction with both Adele and Styles was. She said that the “Rolling in the Deep” singer looked comfortable in her own skin and that she was very willing to just sit down next to Noonan and have a conversation.

As to how the singer managed to lose the weight, that’s still unclear, although Heather Struhl, a dietitian and physician’s assistant, told Us that the weight likely came off gradually. Struhl continued by suggesting that a gradual weight loss is the healthiest method.

Adele split from her husband of two years in April of 2019, but Noonan’s remarks suggest that the singer is still in a healthy and happy place. Although she didn’t attend this year’s Oscars, the singer won Best Original Song for her work composing “Skyfall,” the track that accompanied the James Bond film of the same name.

Adele’s most recent album was released in 2015, and there’s no clear indication as to when a new album could be hitting shelves. According to an interview with her manager in Music Week, the singer is expected to release new music in 2020, but the exact timing for the album release has not been nailed down.