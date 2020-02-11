Nicki Minaj Reveals Favorite Songs From Her Previous Albums On Her Radio Show

Nicki Minaj revealed her favorite songs from her previous four albums on the latest episode of her Apple Music show, Queen Radio, Genius reported.

Minaj began by discussing her first album Pink Friday, which came out in 2010. The 37-year-old Queens, New York rapper said that “Roman’s Return,” a collaboration with Eminem, was her favorite track from her breakout album.

“We went out on a limb and just put it in the air that it would be great if Em would collaborate with us, I didn’t think it was gonna happen,” Minaj told MTV’s Sway Calloway in an interview in 2010. The rapper then sang about the collaboration in a 2014 track titled “Want Some More.”

“Who had Eminem on the first album, who had Kanye saying she a problem,” Minaj proudly rapped.

Minaj continued down the list, calling her 2 Chainz collaboration “Beez in the Trap” the favorite off of her 2012 album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. The rapper’s top pick from her 2014 album The Pinkprint was the Beyoncé-blessed track, “Feeling Myself.” While her favorite track from her latest album, Queen, which came out in 2018, is “Chun-Li.”

Minaj also recently shared on Pollstar Live some songs of her’s that she doesn’t like anymore, per Variety.

“I wish I had never recorded ‘Anaconda.’ My first ever solo song on Billboard was ‘Your Love.’ To this day, I hate that. I like the video, but I hate the song,” Minaj said.

“I hate ‘Starships.’ I mean, like, Ewww— ‘starships were meant to fly’? I was like, why did I do that,” the rapper continued.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Minaj released Episode 16 of Queen Radio at 3 p.m. EST earlier today. She discussed a range of topics including her new husband, her admiration for fellow Queens rapper 50 Cent, and her new single “Yikes,” which has received backlash for featuring lyrics about civil-rights activist Rosa Parks.

The “Starships” rapper returned to her radio show today after a hiatus of nearly two-and-a-half months to give her fans, who she affectionately acknowledges as “Barbz,” updates and insight on her life.

The episode’s release follows a hectic week for Minaj, as a Twitter feud with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill went too far. Minaj ultimately apologized for the internet fight, which was trending at some point, The Inquisitr recently reported.

Minaj launched Queen Radio on August 9, 2018, and joined a number of other hip hop artists who have ventured into the radio show platform via Apple Music, including Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Drake, and DJ Khaled.

The rapper has confirmed she is working on a fifth album.