Venus Williams Stuns In Jeans And A Floral Top In Melbourne

Tennis star Venus Williams thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap taken while she was on vacation in Melbourne, Australia. Her latest update featured her enjoying a quiet moment while at the Sofitel Melbourne on Collins Hotel. Though Venus didn’t mark the update as an advertisement or sponsorship, she tagged the hotel in the caption of the post.

In the picture, Venus perched on a cozy-looking sofa with orange patterned cushions and a coral throw pillow beside her. The beauty donned a pair of tight light-wash jeans that clung to her curves. Given the angle of the shot, only a small portion of her legs were visible, but the jeans seemed to be the perfect fit.

She paired the casual bottoms with a stunning black, red and orange floral tank. The tank dipped slightly in the middle, but didn’t display any of the tennis star’s cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the vibrant hues of the tank looked stunning against her skin.

She held a small white cup and saucer, and stared straight at the camera with a soft smile on her lips. Her hair was down and she kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of statement earrings and nothing else. The photo was fairly closely cropped, so not much of the background was visible, but the Sofitel hotel logo could be spotted on the building behind her.

Venus’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap, and the post received over 28,300 likes within just 10 hours. The simple shot of Venus enjoying a beverage while lounging at a luxurious hotel also received 570 comments from her eager followers in the same time span.

One follower opted to simply compliment her prowess on the court, and said “you’re an amazing tennis player.”

Another follower decided to wish her well on her beverage break, and said “enjoy whatever it is you are having.”

“Are you smiling or you’re just beautiful like that,” one follower said.

“Looking amazing as always,” another fan stated, followed by a string of heart emoji.

While Venus doesn’t have too much skin on display in her latest Instagram update, the muscular queen isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique. Back in December 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, the fashion-forward entrepreneur and athlete shared a sexy snap taken while she was on vacation in the Bahamas. The stunner rocked an animal-print mini dress that left little to the imagination and showed off her incredible legs.