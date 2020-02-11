Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Perky Derriere In White Bikini

The model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Monday, February 10, Swedish model Anna Nystrom delighted fans by uploading a particularly cheeky photo on Instagram.

The sizzling snap shows the stunner striking a seductive pose at the beach with gorgeous green foliage and numerous rock formations in the background. She stood, facing away from the photographer, as waves crashed at her feet. Anna looked over her shoulder to gazed directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The 27-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a white string bikini, that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit put her pert derriere and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Anna also wore a cream-colored lace beach cover-up. The Instagram model kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The blond bombshell’s long locks looked tousled and windblown, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of black eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. Anna also sported subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows and matte nude lipstick. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a light blue.

In the caption, the social media sensation described the location of the photo shoot as a “magical place.”

Many of Anna’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You make that place magical wow you’re so unbelievably gorgeous @annanystrom,” gushed one fan.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” said another follower.

“What a beautiful lady you truly are Anna,” added a different devotee.

“This is the most beautiful picture I’ve ever seen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the provocative photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier today, she uploaded a photo, in which she wore a pair of figure-hugging distressed jeans. That post, however, has since been removed from Instagram for undisclosed reasons.