Pamela Anderson’s 12-Day Husband Jon Peters Alleges Marriage Ended After He Paid Off $200K Of Her Debts

The 'A Star Is Born' producer says he ended his marriage with the 'Baywatch' beauty amid concerns about money and her new career endeavor.

Pamela Anderson‘s short time husband Jon Peters says their quickie marriage ended after he paid off her debts.

Last month, the 52-year-old former Baywatch star stunned fans when she announced that she had married the 74-year-old A Star Is Born producer in a secret Malibu wedding with her sons Dylan Lee, 22, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 23, in attendance. Pamela and Jon split 12 days later. Now, amid murky rumors about what went led to the breakup, Peters is setting his side of the story straight.

Peters told Page Six that most everything that has been reported about the situation has been a lie. Peters claims that Pamela asked him to marry her, and not the other way around.

“Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in,” Peters wrote in an email to Page Six. “I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.”

Peters told the site he broke up with the blonde bombshell in a text, which conflicts with an Anderson source who said it was her idea to end things with the Hollywood producer. Peters claims he told Pamela that while they had a “beautiful amazing love fest” during their whirlwind marriage, he began to rethink things before he got in too deep with ” lawyers, debt” and “Jasmin,” an extremely racy lifestyle website that Anderson is launching. Peters said the website’s NSFW content concerned him because he worked his whole life to “make something for” himself.

In his breakup text, which he reportedly shared in full with Page Six, Peters told Pamela he was wrong about wanting to “build an empire” with her and added that he wasn’t up to the constant back and forth travel to Canada to be with her.

Peters also told the site he paid Pamela’s bills “since she was broke,” and that he bought her a completely new wardrobe.

A source told Us Weekly that Peters got cold feet about the marriage after living with Pamela for just four days before she flew off to Canada late last month.

“Jon has spent his lifetime producing movies and has amassed a sizable fortune, which is for his kids,” the insider told Us. “He realized that marrying Pam could affect that and there was no way he was prepared to take that risk.”

A representative for Pamela says Peters’ claims about their relationship are “entirely fabricated” and “ludicrous.”

While some mudslinging is going on now, Pamela initially told People that she and Peters would “remain friends” despite their breakup. It should also be noted that while the exes had a beautiful wedding ceremony with their family’s blessings, the two were never actually legally married because none of the required legal paperwork was filed after their January 20 nuptials.

Pamela first dated Peters more than 30 years ago, but their age difference proved to be an issue. She later married Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee, singer Kid Rock, and celebrity poker player Rick Salomon – twice.