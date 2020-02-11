‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Episode 9 Receives Rare ‘SVL’ Rating Indicating Potential Nudity

The upcoming episode of 'The Walking Dead' could apparently contain something of a sexual nature.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Each episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead is generally given a violence rating of either “V” or “VL,” which is entirely understandable considering the nature of the series. However, according to Comic Book, the next episode of the hit zombie apocalypse series will also include a rating that includes sexual content.

When the synopsis for Episode 9 of The Walking Dead was released, along with it came the rating for the episode. The SVL rating is an indicator that something of a sexual nature will occur at some point in the episode.

Titled “Squeeze,” Episode 9 will focus on the main group who were trapped in a cave by Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) horde of walkers in the midseason finale.

“In the mid-season premiere, our group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.”

As the synopsis indicates, the episode will focus on the trapped group. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have already been plenty of spoilers revealed about the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead. So far, none of the spoilers for Episode 9 mention any pertaining to the sexual variety.

Jace Downs / AMC

Along with the storyline mentioned in the synopsis, there will also be one involving Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Alpha. As of yet, no details regarding this scene have been released. Of course, some viewers are already wondering if something might happen between Negan and Alpha that could lead to some sexy time.

Considering that The Walking Dead usually does not contain content of a sexual nature, it seems possible it may be something as simple as a partially clothed scene. For example, it has already been established that Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) are in a relationship. With Magna being one of the characters trapped in the cave presently, should she escape and survive, she might celebrate with her girlfriend at some point in the episode.

Another potential naked moment could potentially occur between Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff), who have the beginnings of a tentative relationship. Both characters are also currently stuck in the cave and surrounded by walkers so, once again, if they were to survive, it might give them a reason to further explore their feelings for each other.

Of course, viewers will likely have to wait until Episode 9 premieres later in the month in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.