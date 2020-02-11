Tinashe Wows In Skintight Leopard-Print Catsuit During New York Fashion Week

Tinashe was one of the many high-profile names that attended New York Fashion Week over the weekend and it didn’t go unnoticed.

The “All Hands On Deck” songstress wowed in a skintight leopard-print catsuit that looked incredible on the performer. The long-sleeved garment covered her entire body and was made out of very thin material, making it look like she the leopard print could have been painted on. Tinashe appeared to have no bra on and rocked the saucy number with confidence.

The “Die a Little Bit” hitmaker owned long dark braided hair that fell down to her waist. Tinashe applied a glossy lip and wore pointy acrylic nails to finish the look off.

In an Instagram upload consisting of two photos, Tinashe posed in the same location.

The “2 On” chart-topper was captured where the fashion show likely took place. Behind her were guests who were sitting down. Tinashe stood up in front of them and stunned from head-to-toe.

In the first shot, the beauty parted her legs and tilted her head to the side slightly. She placed both hands beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Tinashe was captured in the same exact position but this time she flashed a huge smile. The “Me So Bad” entertainer looked very happy to be at the event and stood out among the other guests.

Tinashe left her post without a caption but that didn’t seem to bother her 2.7 million followers.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist, Nina J, and makeup artist, Clarissa Luna. She also tagged LaQuan Smith, whose fashion show she attended and the designer of the garment she wore.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 106,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“You ate this look up queen,” one user wrote.

“You look as WILD as that leopard print, Nashe. ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!” another shared.

“QUEEN OF NEW YORK FASHION WEEK,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“Babe. The hair. The fit. The everything,” a fourth admirer commented, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tinashe released her latest studio album, Songs For You, in November last year. For both the front and back artwork, she proved that she is no stranger to turning up the heat.

For the front, she wore a black shimmery bikini which she paired with long white gloves. On the back, she posed in a leather corset-style top and appeared to have no underwear on.