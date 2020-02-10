Melissa Riso Rocks Unbuttoned Shirt & Sexy Leather Leggings On Instagram

Melissa Riso’s most recent social media update has her fans doing a double-take. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Riso has a killer figure and she’s not afraid to show it off of her wildly popular Instagram page. Riso’s latest share is of one her hottest yet, and it’s earning her a ton of attention from her 1 million-plus fans.

In the caption on the image, the stunner tagged herself at 8000 Sunset Strip where she struck a pose in front of a plain white wall. The bombshell looked picture-perfect while clad in a white shirt that she had unbuttoned dangerously low, exposing her cleavage for the camera. She paired the NSFW top with a pair of tight, red leather pants that hugged all of her curves and showcased her trim legs.

The model got all glammed up for the camera, wearing her long, dark locks down and curled as they fell all the way down past her chest. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the post, the beauty shared some inspirational words for her followers, reminding them to never stop dreaming and hustling. Since the shot went live a few short hours ago, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to more than 11,000 likes, the shot has also earned well over 200 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of Riso’s followers commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words to express their opinion and chimed in using only emoji. Most of the comments were in English while a handful was in other various languages.

“Love ur beauty u are wonderful,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and flame emoji.

“You are such a sexy beautiful woman you are my dream girl love you always and forever,” a second social media user raved.

“You… Most beautiful woman!!!,” another Instagrammer added in addition to a few heart-eye emoji tied to the end of the comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Riso sizzled in another NSFW ensemble, that time, in something that was more revealing. The social media sensation left little to the imagination in a sheer black bodysuit that was incredibly high-cut, showcasing her toned and tanned legs. Riso went braless underneath and it’s safe to say that the post also earned her the stamp of approval from fans with over 20,000 likes.