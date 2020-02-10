Abigail Ratchford Gets Ready For Valentine’s Day In Red Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford left little to the imagination in her newest Instagram photos, posing in a barely-there bra-and-panty set. In the slideshow, which she posted on Monday, February 10, the 27-year-old model geared up for Valentine’s Day by getting sexy while dressing in the color of love and red-hot romance.

In the first image, Abigail kneeled on a bed in the sultry sleepwear, tugging on her underwear. The strappy, lacy bra she wore had massive cutouts on the side, so you could see part of her bust. The top also amplified her ample cleavage.

The red bottoms matched the top, complete with the lacy look. She tugged at the waistband of the panties, showing off a little more sun-kissed skin. Her toned physique was on full display in the skimpy look.

Her raven-black hair tumbled down past her chest in waves. She placed one hand on her locks, purposely mussing them up to create volume. She didn’t face the camera and instead looked down, showing just the side of her face, which glittered with icy white highlighter and a metallic lip.

Abigail went with a frosty makeup palette for the throwback Valentine’s Day shoot. She wore silver sparkles on the inside of her eyes, coupled with an icy pink shadow on her eyelids. She wore heavy black liner that winged out into a cat-eye look. A glint of highlighter brushed across her cheekbone. Her lips were filled with a shiny copper gloss.

In the second picture, one of Abigail’s bra straps slipped off her shoulder in a seductive fashion. She held a rose in her hands as she sat up a little straighter on the bed and looked directly at the camera. Fans could see the straps fastened to the bottom of her underwear in this shot.

In the third image, Abigail really turned on the sex appeal with the most risqué photo in the set. She held the rose against her chest, and opened her mouth slightly as her hair cascaded over one eye, giving her a Jessica Rabbit look. Abigail bent forward slightly, and from the side angle, she showcased all of her curves — particularly her derriere.

As per usual, she asked her 9 million followers which picture they liked best, and they did not hesitate in their replies.

“Makeup and look on point @abigailratchford,” said one fan. “I like all 3 photos.”

“All are gorgeous,” wrote another. “But my favorites are when you engage the viewer with your eyes! My vote is #2.”