Jordyn Woods Shows Off Curvy Derriere In Black Leggings During New Gym Video

Jordyn Woods gave her fans a glimpse at one of her gym sessions in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clips, the entrepreneur/media personality rocked a black long-sleeved sweatshirt and a matching pair of leggings that showed off the curves of her lower body. In the first clip, she lay suspended on a hip/back extension machine, in something of a plank position. She kept her torso lifted and propped herself up with her hands. In the second video, she used a vertical climber that required her to work both her upper and lower body.

In her caption, Jordyn revealed that she had just started going back to the gym and asked her fans about their 2020 fitness goals. She also said that this was the first time that she’d used the climbing machine and that by the fifth set she was more “graceful” when doing the exercise.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated close to 135,000 likes and almost 850 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans sent her lots of encouraging comments.

“I LOVEEE how you’re actually working hard for your body,” one commenter wrote. “Real motivation.”

A second fan told her not to worry about looking graceful on the exercise machines.

“The gym ain’t about grace,” they wrote. “It’s about hard work and dedication. Keep working. [Middle finger emoji] to the haters.”

Another seemed to appreciate the fact that she uploaded a video in which she didn’t perform the exercise perfectly.

“That’s real tho!” they added. “Thank you for posting the first take!”

Other commenters used the post as an opportunity to compliment Jordyn’s physique.

“Baby you looking better and better each day,” a fourth commenter remarked.

This isn’t the first time that Jordyn has given fans a candid view of her workout sessions. In a previous Instagram video, she did some assisted pullups at the gym while wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings. In the caption, she stated that she was gradually building up to doing the more advanced version of the exercise.

“Gotta start somewhere!” she wrote. “Had some extra free time so I’ve been in the gym today. Assisted pull-ups until I can do the real thing!”

Much like her most recent post, the video proved popular with her fans as more than 140,000 people have liked the post since it was uploaded in November of last year.