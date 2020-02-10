Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Monokini

The model sizzled in her skimpy swimsuit.

On Monday, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photos, taken in Newport Beach, California, show the stunner posing on a paved walkway with green foliage and outdoor furniture in the blurred background. While most of the world is experiencing winter weather, the tan and toned model looked like an absolute summer goddess. The 35-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a plunging black monokini with silver chain straps. The skimpy swimwear showcased her ample cleavage and flat stomach, much to the delight of her audience. Dolly accessorized the sultry look with a pair of statement earrings and a waist chain belt.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the first image, the mother-of-one stood with her shoulders back and jutted out her hips. She turned her head to look off into the distance, as she smiled sweetly. She altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of Dolly’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Heading to the gym now… You are such #GOALS,” gushed one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Dolly you are so beautiful so amazing!!!!” added a different devotee.

“I ALWAYS love the confidence and self esteem you project to us. You are always inspiring and make us all feel we can achieve our goals. Thank you for being you,” said another commenter.

“Literal perfection. Wow,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Dolly engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a figure-hugging lace-up black dress, that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 45,000 times since it was shared.