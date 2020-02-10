‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Victoria Lays Down The Law For Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 11 bring Victoria leaning on Victor as she navigates yet another break up with Billy. Plus, Nick and Phyllis worry about Summer and Kyle after his and Lola’s marriage imploded.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets help from her father planning her next move, according to SheKnows Soaps. With Victor’s blessing, Victoria invites Billy (Jason Thompson) to the Ranch to break the news of their split to their kids. Although both children have gone through this more than once, they are understandably upset to hear that once again, their dad is leaving. Victoria seems to want more than that, though. She wants to dictate who Billy can and can not have their children around. Chief among those she wants Billy to keep Katie and Johnny away from is Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Although Billy is sure that Victor made up the so-called evidence of his and Amanda’s alleged affair, he is not about to let Victoria dictate who he can bring around his own kids. It does not look like this couple’s break up is going to go smoothly. Billy and Victoria might find themselves in for a long fight.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are concerned about Summer (Hunter King). Phyllis knows that her daughter still loves Kyle (Michael Mealor), but she is not entirely sure of Kyle’s feelings for Summer. Kyle ended things with Lola (Sasha Calle) rather abruptly, and it is not surprising that Phyllis feels worried that he and Lola might not be entirely over. Of course, those fears haven’t stopped Summer from jumping back into things with Kyle mere moments after he ended his marriage to Lola.

Phyllis gives Nick a heads up about the situation, and not surprisingly, he does not see a positive future for his daughter and Kyle either. Unfortunately for both Nick and Phyllis, they cannot control Summer’s choices, and she has pretty clearly chosen to pursue Kyle just like she told Phyllis that she would. Kyle ended up making it easier than Phyllis thought it might be, but dissolving a marriage never goes entirely smoothly. There could be any number of surprises that come to light before Kyle is officially free of Lola and available to move on with Summer truly. Plus, there’s the little problem of Summer always wanting what she can’t have, so who knows what she’ll be like once she can have Kyle? Phyllis and Nick will support their daughter no matter what happens, though.