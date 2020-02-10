Martha Stewart, 78, Shows Off Killer Legs In Short Black Mini Dress At Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The lifestyle guru stunned in a '60s-inspired mini that showed off her amazing legs.

Martha Stewart has legs and she knows how to use them. The 78-year-old lifestyle guru wore a jaw-dropping black mini dress to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party, and fans couldn’t believe how young it made her look.

For the star-studded Hollywood party, Martha wore a surprisingly short sparkly Giambattista Valli sheath with sheer sleeves and tulle at the hem. The domestic diva’s ’60s-inspired dress was accessorized with golden pearl necklaces (made my Martha herself) and tan Manolo Blahnik high heeled sandals, according to captions on her social media posts from the evening. Martha wore her shoulder-length hair down and parted on the side, and he makeup featured a smokey eye, a natural lip color, and a shimmery highlight.

On Instagram, Martha posted photos from the night, several of which showed off her super toned legs in the eye-popping dress. Martha posed with Shark Tank guru Robert Herjaevc and his wife, Dancing with the Stars alum Kim Johnson-Herjavec at the high=profile celebrity party. She also revealed that her date for the night was Douglas Friedman as she posed for a sassy snap with her handsome escort in an elevator.

In comments to Martha’s Instagram posts, fans posted hearts and fire emoji as they marveled over how the fact that she never ages.

“Drinking from the fountain of youth,” one fan wrote.

“Legs for days,” another chimed in.

“Smokinggggg,” a third fan wrote of Martha’s hot mini.

“Those legs aren’t just for collecting hen eggs! Whoa!” another fan wrote of Martha’s leggy look.

Of course, fans know that Martha knows how to rock an LBD. In December, she went glam with a blonde party look as she got ready for the holiday season and future awards show looks. Last month, the TV star and author turned heads at the Golden Globes after-party in a stunning black dress.

On Instagram, Martha shared the details of her Golden Globes ensemble, which included a Hermes black crepe dress and matching black organza coat by Ralph Rucci’s RR331. Martha also gave fans the secret to her glowing legs. The blonde beauty revealed she used Dior shimmer makeup on her legs instead of stockings.

“And it worked!” she wrote.

It’s no surprise that Martha is always perfectly styled. Fans know that when she was in college, the future media star even did some modeling. Decades later, and less than two years before her 80th birthday, the Martha Stewart living alum looks years younger than her age — and she still has great legs.