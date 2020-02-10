Slovakian Fitness Model Lucia Javorcekova Shows Off Enviable Booty In Black Lingerie

Lucia Javorcekova shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that has her 1.4 million fans drooling over her killer body.

On Monday, February 10, the Slovakian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a lingerie set that showcases her fit physique.

For the photo, Javorcekova stood indoors in front of a large window as she leaned against the glass. The left side of her body faced the camera as she looked though the window. A gloomy, overcast sky filled the background above the rooftops of a cute neighborhood. The European beauty did not include a geotag or indicate her location in the caption.

Javorcekova — who has recently changed her name on Instagram to Lachkovic while keeping Javorcekova in her handle — rocked an all black two-piece set of underwear. On her upper body, the model had on a top that features thick straps that go over her shoulders, meeting in the middle of her back. The sporty bra also features a thick band at the bottom, giving it quite a bit of support.

The brunette beauty teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms. The underwear sits high on her lower back while featuring a thong bottom that puts Javorcekova’s toned booty front and center.

Javorcekova did not say where her outfit is from. The model rested both her elbows on the glass as she stood with one leg in front of the other. Her back is slightly arched, in a way that further showcased her derriere.

The fitness model wore her hair pulled back in a high ponytail that falls onto her shoulders and neck. While it is hard to say, Javorcekova did not appear to wear a lot of makeup in the photo, opting to embrace her natural beauty and features. The model shot a fierce gaze at the horizon with her lips parted in a seductive way.

The photo was a hit with her fans. In just a few hours of going live, the post has garnered more than 70,000 likes and upwards of about 400 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about Javorcekova’s beauty in a host of languages, including English, Italian and her native Slovak.

“Sheesh,” one user wrote, trailing the message with a drooling face and a smiley with three hearts.

“Daayummm babe,” replied another one, adding a string of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Goddess,” a third one chimed in, topping off the message with a red heart.