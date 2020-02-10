Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Flexes Muscles In Tiny Gray Bra & Orange Spandex

Stephanie Sanzo’s most recent Instagram share is proving to be one of her most popular yet. As fans who follow the fitness trainer on social media know, pretty much nothing is off-limits when it comes to revealing outfits and Sanzo regularly shows off her rock-hard body for the camera. In her most recent update, Sanzo sizzled in some seriously sexy workout apparel.

The blond beauty did not specifically tag her location in the caption but she struck a pose front and center in what appeared to be a gym. The fitness pro looked incredible, flexing her muscles and giving a big smile for the camera. The bombshell wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Sanzo’s sculpted figure really had her fans buzzing, and the social media sensation left little to the imagination in a tiny grey sports bra and orange spandex shorts that fit her like a glove. Her taut tummy and toned arms and legs were fully visible and it’s easy to see that she stays in insanely good shape. In the caption, it was all business as the bombshell directed fans to a link in her bio, noting that she has been a lot more active on YouTube.

So far, the post has racked up more than 52,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments and that number continues to climb. Some fans took to the photo to let Sanzo know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more commented to let the social media star know that they would be checking out her YouTube page, while others had no words and opted to comment with their choice of emoji instead.

“Yes girl, you’re my inspo! So gorgeous and fit,” one fan gushed, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are really amazing. I look so forward to your posts beautiful,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“Girl, you’re on fire! Thank you for being so inspiring and leading the way for the strong woman! I have to ask, how do you always keep your makeup so fresh at the gym? You always look amazing, I need to know your secret!,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Sanzo sizzled in another sexy outfit, that time showing off her workout moves in a green bra and short black shorts. That post also earned her rave reviews from fans.